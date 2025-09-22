Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Democrat Adelita Grijalva, Republican Daniel Butierez face off in special CD7 election on Tuesday

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Sept. 23.
The candidates running to represent Arizona's 7th Congressional District participated in a debate Tuesday night ahead of the special election.
CD7 special election candidates participate in debate before early voting begins
Election 2025-Arizona Congress
Posted

Democrat Adelita Grijalva, the late Raúl Grijalva’s daughter, will face off against Republican Daniel Butierez in the special general election for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The CD7 seat was opened following Raúl Grijalva's death, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona's third and seventh districts, for 22 years.

Adelita Grijalva was up against a crowded field of Democrats in the primary election, but was regarded as the frontrunner.

The candidates faced off in a debate last month ahead of the special election. 

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Sept. 23.

You can check your voter dashboard here.

For voting locations and other election information, click here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen