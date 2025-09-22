Democrat Adelita Grijalva, Republican Daniel Butierez face off in special CD7 election on Tuesday

Democrat Adelita Grijalva, the late Raúl Grijalva’s daughter, will face off against Republican Daniel Butierez in the special general election for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The CD7 seat was opened following Raúl Grijalva's death, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona's third and seventh districts, for 22 years.

Adelita Grijalva was up against a crowded field of Democrats in the primary election, but was regarded as the frontrunner.

The candidates faced off in a debate last month ahead of the special election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Sept. 23.

