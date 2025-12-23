How weather could impact more than 122 million people who are expected to travel for Christmas

This year is expected to be the busiest on record for holiday travel, but rough weather can make getting to your Christmas destination even harder.

More than 122 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 -- a 2.2% jump from last year's record high of 119.7 million travelers, according to AAA.

Here's what you need to know before you head to the airport or hit the road:

Air travel

About 8.03 million people are expected to fly within the U.S. over the holidays -- a 2.3% increase from last year, according to AAA.

Florida, Southern California and Hawaii are topping the domestic destinations list for the holidays, according to AAA’s booking data, showing many travelers have decided to forgo a white Christmas for fun in the sun.

United Airlines said it is expecting its busiest winter holiday season ever, with the Saturday after Christmas -- Dec. 27 -- forecast to be the airline's most crowded day.

American Airlines said its planning for four flights to depart each minute over its holiday period, from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5. American said its busiest day will be Friday, Dec. 19, followed by Sunday, Jan. 4.

The Transportation Security Administration said it anticipates Sunday, Dec. 28, will be its busiest day, followed by Sunday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 29, as people return from Christmas trips and head out for New Year's.

Road travel

About 109.5 million people are forecast to travel by car over the holidays, up 2% from last year, AAA said.

The weekend before Christmas -- which falls on Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21 -- is expected to be especially busy, and so is the day after Christmas, Friday, Dec. 26, according to analytics company INRIX.

Christmas Day and New Year's Day -- which both fall on Thursdays -- are anticipated to be the quietest days on the roads, INRIX said.

And some good news for drivers: GasBuddy said the national average for gas prices has dropped to $2.79 per gallon as of Dec. 22.

Here's a look at the Christmas week weather forecast:

Tuesday

The Northeast will get some pre-Christmas snow on Tuesday. New York City will see snowfall from about 6 a.m. to noon, while Boston will get hit from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

About 1 inch of snow is expected along the Interstate 95 corridor, and about 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible in the inland Northeast.

On the West Coast, those driving to their Christmas destination should try to head out the door during the day on Tuesday, because a storm will move in Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Wednesday

On Christmas Eve, the weather will be calm across most of the country -- but not on the West Coast.

Heavy rain is forecast to fall on burn scar areas in Southern California, prompting a level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rain and flash flooding.

Some parts of Southern California could see 9 inches of rain just on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Debris flows and landslides are also possible.

Thursday

On Christmas Day, record high temperatures are possible for millions from the Midwest to the South.

Temperatures are forecast to soar to record highs of 66 degrees in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Rapid City, South Dakota; 79 degrees in Midland, Texas; 77 degrees in St. Louis, Missouri; and 75 degrees in Atlanta.

While not record highs, temperatures could also jump to 80 degrees in Austin and Houston, 79 degrees in Miami and Orlando, Florida, and 72 degrees in Memphis, Tennessee. It'll even warm up to 53 degrees in Washington, D.C.

One of the only parts of the country that has a good chance for a white Christmas is inland New England, where the snow from Tuesday could linger on the ground through Christmas Day.

Some mountainous areas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, and California will also see a white Christmas.

Meanwhile, the rough weather will continue on the West Coast, with another round of rain and mountain snow moving in on Christmas Day.