Violent sexual assault suspect in Phoenix linked to 2024 homicide case

PHOENIX — A suspect in a violent sexual assault last month is now connected to a homicide from 2024.

Police arrested 24-year-old Luis "Gustavo" Tapia on Saturday, September 20, in connection with a woman who was found severely physically and sexually assaulted on August 14.

The woman was found in an alleyway/carport area near 44th and Oak streets, just north of McDowell Road. That victim was taken to a hospital but later released.

After identifying Tapia as a suspect in that case, detectives were able to identify him as a suspect in a homicide case that happened a year prior, on June 13, 2024, in the same area as the sexual assault.

On that day, Phoenix police were called to the scene for an emergency radio call of an unknown trouble in an alley.

When officers arrived, they located a woman on the ground, suffering from a head injury. She was rushed to a hospital and received treatment for nearly a week before dying from her injuries on June 21, 2024, according to officials.

That victim was identified as 64-year-old Margie New.

During an investigation, detectives collected biological evidence from New. After being tested, it resulted in the discovery of a male DNA profile.

Police say that the profile was entered into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), but no DNA profile match was found at the time.

While investigating the August 2025 violent sexual assault, detectives collected evidence that also produced a male DNA profile. That profile was entered into CODIS, and this time, police say a match was found.

Police were able to track down Tapia after a woman contacted them and provided the tip that they needed to make an arrest.

Detectives secured a warrant and collected Tapia's DNA.

On September 23, forensic scientists confirmed Tapia's DNA matched the DNA found in New's case.

Tapia is already facing attempted murder, sexual assault, and aggravated assault in last month's case, and new charges are expected to be filed in New's homicide case.

The investigation remains ongoing.