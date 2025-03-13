Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva dies at the age of 77

PHOENIX — Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva died Thursday morning, his office said in a statement. He was 77 years old.

His office said he died after complications from his cancer treatments.

The southern Arizona Democrat announced last April that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"Rep. Grijalva’s passion was not only for his community, but for preservation of the planet," his office said in a statement.

Grijalva had been a member of the House of Representatives for over two decades. He was first elected to Congress in 2003 for Arizona's 3rd congressional district and served for Arizona's 7th congressional district since 2023. The Associated Press reports that he has been absent from Congress as he underwent cancer treatment.

Grijalva served as Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee during President Trump's first administration and during Biden's administration.

He most recently served as Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Committee and was a standing member of the Education and Labor Committee.

The office's full statement can be read below:

"The Office of the 7th District of Arizona is saddened to announce the passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva. Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle. He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments.

More than two decades ago, Rep. Grijalva embarked on a journey to be a voice for Southern Arizonans in Washington, D.C. Driven by his community values and spirit, he worked tirelessly and accomplished so much — for Arizona and for the country.

From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices. He led the charge for historic investments in climate action, port of entry modernization, permanent funding for land and water conservation programs, access to health care for tribal communities and the uninsured, fairness for immigrant families and Dreamers, student loan forgiveness, stronger protections for farmers and workers exposed to extreme heat, early childhood education expansion, higher standards for tribal consultation, and so much more. Some of these victories seemed out of reach when he first came to Congress, but with support from community, colleagues, allies, and staff, he helped make them real.

From Tucson to Nogales and beyond, he worked tirelessly for transformational improvements. Rep. Grijalva pushed for new public parks, childcare centers, health care clinics, local businesses, and affordable housing have breathed new life into neighborhoods across Southern Arizona. Improvements to our roads, bridges, and streetcar system have improved our daily lives and attracted new businesses and industries to the area.

Rep. Grijalva’s passion was not only for his community, but for preservation of the planet. When coming to Congress he was determined to serve on the Natural Resources Committee. He was steadfast in his commitment to produce lasting change through environmental policies -- as he would say, 'it’s for the babies.' He led the Natural Resources Committee without fear of repercussion, but with an urgency of the consequences of inaction. In doing so, Rep. Grijalva also had the privilege to stand with communities across the country — from the San Carlos Apache near Oak Flat to the residents of Louisiana’s Cancer Alley — where residents are bravely fighting for justice after decades of industry pollution and exploitation. Working side by side with former Congressman McEachin and environmental justice advocates across the country, Rep. Grijalva created a community driven approach to drafting The Environmental Justice for All Act, legislation that empowers people to stand up for and protect their communities. His strong belief was that no matter where you're from, one truth unites us all: everyone deserves the freedom to live a healthy life, and every child deserves a safe and fair chance at their future.

Rep. Grijalva expressed his hope that the lessons we’ve discovered along the way will continue to move us forward, not backward. “We cannot back down from addressing the urgency of the climate crisis. We cannot leave the poor to fend for themselves against burgeoning corporate greed. We cannot allow our education, health care, and social security to be sold out so the rich can get richer. We must treat each other with dignity and respect, as neighbors, not enemies. We must preserve our irreplaceable natural heritage for every next generation. We must give every child the opportunity to succeed. And in times of great uncertainty, when we are looking for guidance, we must always remember that the will of the people is the greatest leader, not the leader who imposes his will.”

Rep. Grijalva’s kind and humble nature was known to many. He was approachable by all because he believed people should be treated as equals. He loved to give gifts, blare music in his office, and get to know people for who they are. The Congressman cared deeply for and was proud of his staff, the dedicated public servants who spent 22 years fighting alongside him for the people of Southern Arizona. Together, we helped families get back on their feet and remained a source of help and hope when people had nowhere else to turn. We are heartbroken in the face of this news but determined to carry on his legacy. While the special election is being carried out, our office will continue to provide constituent services.

Serving Southern Arizona was the honor of Raúl M. Grijalva's life. Having represented our communities for over 50 years was a privilege. We thank all of you for the trust, support, and the partnership that you gave to Rep. Grijalva over the years. We are especially grateful to Rep. Grijalva's family for their friendship and keeping it 'all about the love.'"

COMMUNITY REACTIONS

Sydney and I are saddened to hear about the passing of our friend Rep. Raúl Grijalva.



He was a champion for those in need and dedicated his life to fighting for all Arizonans. He will be missed. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 13, 2025

Rest in peace, Congressman Raúl Grijalva. Your tireless dedication and unwavering advocacy for Southern Arizona leaves behind an enduring legacy for generations to come. https://t.co/u5FwfkRDNQ — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) March 13, 2025

We are heartbroken by the passing of our dear friend and CHC member, Representative Raúl Grijalva, hijo de Arizona. pic.twitter.com/AiwGOEId32 — Congressional Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) March 13, 2025

Joe and I send our condolences to the family of Congressman Raul Grijalva on his passing. — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) March 13, 2025

AZ lost a giant today. Congressman Raul Grijalva dedicated his life to fighting for the people of Arizona. From standing up for working families, Indigenous communities, and clean air and water — Raul leaves a legacy that is unmatched. I am thinking of his family and loved ones. — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) March 13, 2025