U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva diagnosed with cancer

U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement from his office.

His diagnosis was first thought to be pneumonia but was later determined to be cancerous. He had reportedly been experiencing a "persistent cough."

Rep. Grijalva says he is "confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

Read the full statement released by Rep. Grijalva Tuesday morning: