Reaction pours in after passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva

PHOENIX — Reaction is pouring in after the passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

He died Thursday morning at the age of 77.

Grijalva served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than two decades, being first elected to the House in 2003.

Governor Katie Hobbs

“I am devastated by the loss of Representative Raúl Grijalva and my heart is with his family and loved ones. He was a true champion for the people of our state. For over two decades, he was a fierce advocate for his constituents and a fighter to uplift Arizona’s most vulnerable communities, with a steadfast focus on ensuring justice for all. During his years of service, Congressman Grijalva worked tirelessly to protect our environment, expand health care to countless Arizonans, respect tribal sovereignty, and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive. To his last day, he remained a servant leader who put everyday people first while in office. I join every Arizonan in mourning his passing. May he rest in peace.”

“Estoy profundamente entristecida por el fallecimiento del Representante Raúl Grijalva, y envío mi más sentido pésame a su familia y seres queridos. Fue un verdadero defensor incansable del pueblo de Arizona. Durante más de dos décadas, dedicó su vida a abogar por sus constituyentes y apoyar a las comunidades más vulnerables de nuestro estado, siempre comprometido a luchar por la justicia. A lo largo de su trayectoria, el congresista Grijalva trabajó para proteger el medio ambiente, ampliar el acceso a la salud, respetar la soberanía Tribal y brindar oportunidades para todos. Hasta el final, fue un líder ejemplar al servicio público y los derechos humanos. Hoy me uno a todos los Arizonences en su luto. Que en paz descanse.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

“My deepest condolences to the Grijalva family during this difficult time. Representative Grijalva was a dedicated public servant who served his community and country for decades. He fought hard for fair immigration policies and to tackle the climate crisis our generation is facing. His passing leaves a huge void in Southern Arizona and beyond.”

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego

Sydney and I are saddened to hear about the passing of our friend Rep. Raúl Grijalva.



He was a champion for those in need and dedicated his life to fighting for all Arizonans. He will be missed. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 13, 2025

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

Rest in peace, Congressman Raúl Grijalva. Your tireless dedication and unwavering advocacy for Southern Arizona leaves behind an enduring legacy for generations to come. https://t.co/u5FwfkRDNQ — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) March 13, 2025

Congressional Hispanic Caucus

We are heartbroken by the passing of our dear friend and CHC member, Representative Raúl Grijalva, hijo de Arizona. pic.twitter.com/AiwGOEId32 — Congressional Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) March 13, 2025

Maricopa County Supervisor / Former Congresswoman Debbie Lesko

Joe and I send our condolences to the family of Congressman Raul Grijalva on his passing. — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) March 13, 2025

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

AZ lost a giant today. Congressman Raul Grijalva dedicated his life to fighting for the people of Arizona. From standing up for working families, Indigenous communities, and clean air and water — Raul leaves a legacy that is unmatched. I am thinking of his family and loved ones. — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) March 13, 2025

Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my colleague Raul Grijalva. He was a fighter for Arizonans and a champion for Indigenous communities and our planet. We will all miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family, friends, loved ones, and constituents. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) March 13, 2025

Representative Greg Stanton

Heartbroken by the passing of my friend and colleague Raúl Grijalva. pic.twitter.com/bsc7VAjnFI — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) March 13, 2025

Arizona Democratic Party

We join all Arizonans in honoring the legacy of Raúl Grijalva today. Full statement from Chairman Branscomb below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ABRtcgYmk3 — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) March 13, 2025

Representative David Schweikert

The Congressman was always very kind to me— he had a great sense of humor.



As a fellow animal lover, we often found ourselves working together on animal protection issues.



To his daughters Adelita, Raquel, and Marisa, and his wife, Ramona, I send my deepest condolences. May… — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) March 13, 2025

Representative Juan Ciscomani