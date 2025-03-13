Watch Now
Reaction pours in after passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva

He died Thursday morning at the age of 77
PHOENIX — Reaction is pouring in after the passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

He died Thursday morning at the age of 77.

Grijalva served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than two decades, being first elected to the House in 2003.

Governor Katie Hobbs

“I am devastated by the loss of Representative Raúl Grijalva and my heart is with his family and loved ones. He was a true champion for the people of our state. For over two decades, he was a fierce advocate for his constituents and a fighter to uplift Arizona’s most vulnerable communities, with a steadfast focus on ensuring justice for all. During his years of service, Congressman Grijalva worked tirelessly to protect our environment, expand health care to countless Arizonans, respect tribal sovereignty, and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive. To his last day, he remained a servant leader who put everyday people first while in office. I join every Arizonan in mourning his passing. May he rest in peace.”

“Estoy profundamente entristecida por el fallecimiento del Representante Raúl Grijalva, y envío mi más sentido pésame a su familia y seres queridos. Fue un verdadero defensor incansable del pueblo de Arizona. Durante más de dos décadas, dedicó su vida a abogar por sus constituyentes y apoyar a las comunidades más vulnerables de nuestro estado, siempre comprometido a luchar por la justicia. A lo largo de su trayectoria, el congresista Grijalva trabajó para proteger el medio ambiente, ampliar el acceso a la salud, respetar la soberanía Tribal y brindar oportunidades para todos. Hasta el final, fue un líder ejemplar al servicio público y los derechos humanos. Hoy me uno a todos los Arizonences en su luto. Que en paz descanse.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

“My deepest condolences to the Grijalva family during this difficult time. Representative Grijalva was a dedicated public servant who served his community and country for decades. He fought hard for fair immigration policies and to tackle the climate crisis our generation is facing. His passing leaves a huge void in Southern Arizona and beyond.”

