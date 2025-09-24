Five people injured, three in critical condition after shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say five people have been injured after a shooting in south Phoenix.

Officials responded to a shooting call near 24th Street and Southern Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say five people were found injured with gunshot wounds, and at least three men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victims.

ABC15 crews also spotted a car crash near the intersection.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO).

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.