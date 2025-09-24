Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Five people injured, three in critical condition after shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue

At least three men suffered serious injuries
Phoenix police are investigating a large scene in south Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a shooting call near 24th Street and Southern Avenue just after 9 p.m.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say five people have been injured after a shooting in south Phoenix.

Officials responded to a shooting call near 24th Street and Southern Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say five people were found injured with gunshot wounds, and at least three men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victims.

ABC15 crews also spotted a car crash near the intersection.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO).

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.

