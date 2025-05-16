AM Roundup: Greer Fire, weekend things to do, cuts threaten wildfire readiness

Happy Friday, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, May 16, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Warm as we head into the weekend

Phoenix will climb into the mid-90s today and Saturday, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across the Valley.

Winds will start to pick up on Saturday as our next storm system approaches.

The mayors of Eagar and Springerville have declared a State of Emergency due to the 'Greer Fire' burning in Eastern Arizona.

As of the last update, on Thursday evening, the fire has grown to more than 10,600 acres and is at 0% containment.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is reporting that multiple structures have been destroyed in the fire.

Valley fire departments, including Phoenix, Salt River, Peoria, and Scottsdale, are assisting with fire suppression and safety operations in the Eagar and Springerville areas.

A report by the state’s worker-safety agency provides new details about the death of a 22-year-old construction worker last year.

Tyrone Wilson was working on December 16 at a construction site at VAI Resort in Glendale when he fell 63 feet to his death. He worked for a subcontractor, E & E Companies, installing and removing concrete forms.

According to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH), employees were using a scissor lift – a type of aerial platform- and put a ladder inside to reach the height they needed to work.

The report says that “to overcome the height disparity,” it was decided to use a ladder for one employee to climb while another employee held it. Once in position, the employees would use anchor straps to position himself.

As temperatures rise and drought conditions worsen across the American West, experts warn this wildfire season could be one of the most severe in recent memory — especially in states like Arizona.

While communities brace for flames, a growing crisis is smoldering behind the scenes: the jobs of thousands of Forest Service employees remain in limbo, threatening critical firefighting operations nationwide.

At the heart of this controversy is the fate of 3,400 probationary Forest Service workers whose positions were abruptly terminated in February under a USDA workforce reduction plan initiated during the Trump administration. Though court rulings have since placed many of these employees on administrative leave or temporarily reinstated them, their future beyond May 23 remains uncertain.

Bobbie Scopa, a retired firefighting veteran with 45 years of experience, says the impact of these cuts is already being felt on the fire lines.

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on May 16-18.

Military Appreciation Weekend: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $31

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 25

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Prix-fixe dinners start at $33

International Museum Day 2025 at S’edav Va’aki Museum

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum

Cost: Included with paid museum admission