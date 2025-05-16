MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the weekend before another cool down in the Valley

PHOENIX — It's warming up across Arizona as we head into the weekend!

Phoenix will climb into the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across the Valley.

Winds will start to pick up on Saturday as our next storm system approaches.

Mohave County is under a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday. Gusts there are expected to hit 45 to 50 mph.

By Sunday, gusts could reach up to 40 to 50 mph along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, increasing wildfire danger where the Greer Fire is currently burning.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday and Sunday for the Little Colorado River Valley, White Mountains, and down through southeastern Arizona.

In the Valley, expect breezes through the weekend with gusts at 25 to 30 mph each afternoon.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping temperatures back into the 80s on Sunday.

Our Valley forecast will stay dry, but parts of northern Arizona, mainly north of I-40, could see a few spotty rain showers on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned for updates as we track these changes.

Then high pressure returns, sending temperatures into the triple digits by the middle to end of next week.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

