Report: New details on construction worker who died at VAI Resort last year

GLENDALE, AZ — A report by the state’s worker-safety agency provides new details about the death of a 22-year-old construction worker last year.

Tyrone Wilson was working on December 16 at a construction site at VAI Resort in Glendale when he fell 63 feet to his death. He worked for a subcontractor, E & E Companies, installing and removing concrete forms.

According to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH), employees were using a scissor lift – a type of aerial platform- and put a ladder inside to reach the height they needed to work.

The report says that “to overcome the height disparity,” it was decided to use a ladder for one employee to climb while another employee held it. Once in position, the employees would use anchor straps to position himself.

Wilson fell off the ladder during this process, according to the report.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled his death accidental, saying he died of blunt force injuries.

ADOSH on Thursday fined the company Wilson worked for, E & E Companies, for worker-safety violations.

ADOSH issued two serious safety violations, saying the company failed to properly train employees.

Dustin Escapule, who started the company, attended Thursday’s meeting where the safety violations were handed down. He said he “never imagined having to be in this situation.”

He said the company ceased operations during the ADOSH investigation. He has since made changes, including downsizing.

“After the investigation, we went ahead and re-trained all our employees,” he said.

Wilson’s mom and dad spoke to ABC15 earlier this year, pushing for answers about his death. They detailed their questions and concerns about what happened and the site itself.

"I just hope and pray that I want everyone to be safe on...whatever they're building,” said his mother, LaToya Cheney. “Because I don’t want another family member to feel the pain I feel.”

VAI Resort is under construction on 60 acres near State Farm Stadium. The $1.2 billion project has encountered several delays and is expected to open in a phased approach in late 2025. Plans call for more than 1,000 hotel rooms spread over four towers, a dozen themed restaurants, an amusement park and a conference center.

The resort is also currently the subject of a special election in Glendale related to rezoning a portion of the land.