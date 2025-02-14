'Just tell the truth': VAI construction worker's family pushing for answers after death

GLENDALE, AZ — Almost two months since a worker died at the VAI Resort construction site, his family is speaking out as they push for answers. Tyrone Wilson was working in Glendale when he fell six stories, according to police. At the time, his family's focus was laying the 22-year-old to rest. Now, each day feels like an eternity waiting for answers.

"I wish I could do something," said LaToya Cheney. "I wish somebody would tell me."

Cheney told ABC15 she still waits at home, expecting her son to come home.

"I sit there and sit there, and I think, 'Okay Mom, he's gone'," said Cheney. "He's never gonna come back."

"He's going on structural ironworking," said Tyrone's dad Touy Wilson. "Then he went rod busting and carpenter, the heavy industrial. And he loved his job."

His mom and dad sat down with ABC15 as the state’s worker safety agency ADOSH continues its investigation.

"For me as mom, I just take it every day, day by day," said Cheney. "And I just wish, someone would just tell me. I know he fell. Yes, I know he fell six stories. But how did it happen? Why did it happen? I want answers."

Tyrone followed in his dad's footsteps by working in construction. Touy said he's spent decades working in the field.

"I drilled safety to his head, and he knew everything he needed to know to be a man," said Touy.

During their interview, the pair detailed their questions and concerns about what happened and the site itself.

"I just hope and pray that I want everyone to be safe on that whatever they're building," said Cheney.

ABC15 reached out to the construction company Fischer Industries but did not hear back in time for this story.

Tyrone’s family said he worked for a trades partner E&E Companies LLC. ABC15 spoke with them over the phone, the company wouldn’t take many questions. They said they are cooperating with ADOSH who has been to the site.

On Thursday, the state told ABC15 they believe the file for this case is likely still three months away from being ready to present. The family should be notified and would be able to attend.

In January, ABC15 asked the state about Fischer Industries and E&E Companies LLC.

"There are no records of complaints or violations for E & E Companies, LLC, and Fisher Industries within the past five years. I cannot comment on the ongoing investigation involving Mr. Wilson."

The Wilson family said it would mean "the whole world" to have answers.