Glendale special election could further delay huge VAI Resort project

The long-delayed opening of what’s slated to be Arizona’s largest hotel project could face more setbacks, pending the results of a special election this month.

Glendale residents have a May 20 deadline to vote by mail on two measures related to the massive VAI Resort project.

Proposition 401 asks Glendale voters whether to uphold a decision made by City Council to rezone 10 VAI-owned acres adjacent to the resort that are slated to be used for employee office space and parking. Last November, the Council voted in favor of rezoning that land from parks and open spaces to a corporate commerce center.

Proposition 402 asks voters whether to uphold another Council decision in November approving an updated planned area development, replacing the Centerpoint PAD that was approved in 2020.

