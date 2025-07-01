Two Arizona families turn grief into heat and hiking advocacy 

Two families have come together to share a warning and work to raise awareness about hiking and heat dangers here in Arizona.

Chelsey McHale and Amanda Ferguson lost their brothers to what they call "preventable tragedies". Both, for years, have been advocating and working to raise awareness about the dangers of the Arizona outdoors.

"We both have gone through a terrible tragedy," said Ferguson.

She and McHale share a common, tragic bond.

"We're just both grieving sisters who lost her brothers in similar ways, and they were just such preventable deaths," said Chelsey.

Chelsey’s brother, Clint McHale, died in 2011.

"He was off the trail, and he was only 25 years old," said Chelsey.

While off-trail on Camelback Mountain, without proper gear, Clint fell 50 feet to his death.

"He had gotten up before the heat," said Ferguson.

Amanda’s brother Bill Grimmer was just 31 when he died. The Army veteran and father was out riding dirt bikes with friends at Sycamore Creek.

"He ended up separated from his group," said Ferguson. "We saw him make very un-Bill-like decisions. They'll say he left the only shade. He left the only water. He walked up a dry creek bed."

Ferguson believes her brother made those decisions because he became dehydrated. Grimmer didn’t make it to the hospital and died from heat exhaustion.

Clint had been an experienced hiker and Grimmer spent time overseas during his service in the heat.

Each sister has dedicated over a decade to raising awareness in their own way. McHale became a trial stewardess and even went undercover with ABC15 to find out what exactly Valley resorts were telling their guests before heading out on a hike.

In 2014, McHale got the City of Phoenix to post a sign on Camelback Mountain.

"I put the safety sign on Camelback Mountain with Clint's picture and story," said Chelsey. "It's not meant to be a memorial sign. It's meant to be a safety sign."

Ferguson started a non-profit called “Bottles for Bill”. They work to collect and distribute water bottles to those in need.

"We've donated over 300,000 bottles of water to help," said Ferguson.

"I’m not trying to deter people from enjoying the outdoors or anything like that," said Chelsey. "I'm asking them to think twice, know their limits."

They are encouraging people to know the signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion. The pair hopes to help share essential safety steps when it comes to the Arizona heat and hiking.

Ahead of a holiday weekend, they want people to think about safety as they make their plans.

"Our brothers' stories are the perfect examples of it can happen to you," said.