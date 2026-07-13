AM Roundup: GOP senator dies, deadly Phoenix home invasion, more storm chances

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Did you get any rain last night or early this morning? Don't worry, if you didn't — you have plenty more chances this week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, July 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More storm chances

A few scattered storms can't be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and humid day with a high of 108º. Tomorrow, scattered storm chances continue with a high of 109º.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Jason:

Kidcaster Jason gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Basha Elementary School

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress and a longtime advocate of direct confrontation with Iran, died Saturday evening after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement posted on social media.

The office did not provide any additional details about the South Carolina Republican, who was 71 years old.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement said.

Graham was also a close friend of Arizona's late senator John McCain.

Adam Klepp took a look into their friendship over the years.

Remembering Lindsey Graham and his ties to former AZ senator John McCain

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Sunday revealed for the first time that a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking the silence about his condition after weeks of mounting speculation about the Kentucky Republican's health.

McConnell, 84, said in a statement that he also suffered a case of mild pneumonia and has undergone a battery of tests as doctors try to determine what led to his fall. He explained the long silence about his condition by saying that "folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older."

"Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct — I can't help it," he said.

McConnell said he is now in a rehabilitation center and will not be returning to the Senate "quite yet." He said he continues to work with his staff on Senate business in the meantime.

Sen. McConnell address hospitalization

After waiting a few weeks to see the monsoon return, Mother Nature showed her strength on Sunday night to many across the Valley!

Between 7 and 9 p.m., a wall of dust made its way from Chandler, through downtown Phoenix, and into much of the West Valley.

That dust and other factors led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for part of Sunday evening.

The ground stop led to delays of at least 45 minutes as planes waited for visibility conditions to improve.

Dust storm blows across much of the Valley Sunday night

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly home invasion shooting early Saturday near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 4 a.m. to the area after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, Phoenix police said they learned a suspect had forced their way into a home and shot an adult man.

Fire crews responded and pronounced 51-year-old Daniel Saiz dead at the scene, according to police.

ABC15