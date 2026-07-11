Phoenix police investigating deadly home invasion shooting near 36th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly home invasion shooting early Saturday near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 4 a.m. to the area after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, Phoenix police said they learned a suspect had forced their way into a home and shot an adult man.

Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to police.

Phoenix police have not released information about the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.