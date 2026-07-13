MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances every day this week across Arizona

PHOENIX — What a way to end the weekend!

A wall of dust rolled through the Valley Sunday evening, and it was a big one. Visibility dropped to less than a quarter mile in spots, and our air quality took a serious hit.

Expect hazy skies into Monday morning, so if dust bothers you, take it easy outside early in the day.

Parts of the Valley are also waking up to light rain, but skies should clear out by mid-morning.

Daily storm chances stay in the forecast, but some days will be busier than others.

Several disturbances will be moving through Arizona by the end of the week, giving many parts of the state better rain chances and cooler temperatures!

Stay tuned as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.33" (-2.99" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.29" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

