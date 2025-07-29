AM Roundup: Goodyear trench collapse, more charges for former Glendale teacher

It's Tuesday, and it's going to be a hot one today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, July 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sizzling Valley heat!

High pressure is locking in the heat across Arizona, pushing Valley temperatures to 110º or higher through much of the week. Today's forecast high: 111º.

Crews are working to recover the body of a worker who became trapped under dirt at a construction site in Goodyear.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a construction site near Citrus and Lower Buckeye roads.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they located several workers utilizing their equipment to attempt to dig their coworker, a man who was in a 6-foot-deep hole, out.

Fire and police personnel joined in the effort to rescue the man.

Due to sensitive infrastructure, including gas lines, work to rescue the man slowed and, after some time, officials transitioned to recovery efforts.

A former Independence High School teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing is now facing more charges.

Estevan Carreon, 53, was arrested in March. Court documents at the time said Carreon arranged a meeting with students during spring break to receive extra credit.

On March 18, six students, two boys and four girls, who were in the school's media club, received a message from their teacher, Carreon, to come to school to work on a project.

Before their arrival, court documents state Carreon set up spy cameras in the changing room of the classroom.

On Monday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ABC15 that the original case was dropped, and new charges have been filed against Carreon.

Mystery remains after an unidentified teen was found dead in an apartment complex pool in early July.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the unidentified teen drowned while swimming at the Casa Verde Apartments in Phoenix on July 6.

Phoenix police officials say officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. that day for an unknown trouble call. When officers arrived, they found what they initially believed to be an adult unresponsive in the pool.

He did not have any identification on him when he was taken to Valleywise Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on July 8.

On July 24, the NCMEC announced the victim was believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18.

Rescued animals are finding new hope at a former jail in downtown Phoenix, where the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's MASH (Maricopa Animal Safe Haven) unit is transforming lives – both human and animal.

Two weeks ago, ABC15 reported on the seizure of a dozen animals in an animal cruelty investigation in Litchfield Park. Today, those animals are on the road to recovery thanks to a unique program that's standing up for vulnerable pets.

Sergeant Gary Miller, a veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, supervises the MASH unit, which houses and rehabilitates animals inside a former jail in downtown Phoenix. The facility, which hasn't housed inmates since 1999, has been repurposed to give abused and neglected animals the space and care they need to heal.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, I've rescued an animal, I went to a shelter and picked them up,' but I can say here we've actually gone into the field and physically rescued them," Miller said.

The MASH unit currently cares for more than 100 animals, including the 11 dogs and one cat recently rescued from horrendous conditions in Litchfield Park.

