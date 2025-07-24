Authorities need help identifying teen who drowned in a Phoenix apartment complex pool

PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking help to identify a teenager, known as John Phoenix Doe 2025, who drowned in a Phoenix apartment complex swimming pool.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the unidentified teen drowned while swimming at the Casa Verde Apartments in Phoenix on July 6.

The complex is near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police officials say officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. that day for an unknown trouble call. When officers arrived, they found what they initially believed to be an adult unresponsive in the pool.

He did not have any identification on him when he was taken to Valleywise Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on July 8.

Officers secured the area and conducted an investigation, but did not provide any other details.

On July 24, the NCMEC announced the victim was believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18.

The teen is Hispanic, described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He had brown eyes and black hair. He also had a non-surgical scar on his left thigh.

A forensic artist with NCMEC created an image to show what the teen may have looked like when he was alive.

NCMEC is working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office to identify him.

If you have any information that could help identify him, now known as John Phoenix Doe 2025, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office at 1-602-506-3322. Tips can be provided anonymously.