AM Roundup: Globe water issues, neighborhood CO2 emissions map, deadly Phoenix shooting

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, October 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Fall air has finally arrived in Arizona!

For the first time since May, temperatures in the Valley stayed in the upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon, giving us that long-awaited taste of fall.

We’ll hold onto this comfortable stretch a little longer. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the week, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A Phoenix resident is preparing to file a lawsuit against the city, challenging the secretive process used to hire the new city manager and seeking to void the appointment altogether.

Jeremy Thacker plans to file the lawsuit within the next couple of weeks.

"I want this to be a city that's open to the public, and it's not," Thacker said.

On September 17, the Phoenix Mayor and City Council voted 5-4 to bring back Ed Zuercher as city manager, the same position he retired from four years ago. The $415,000-per-year position was filled without a search, interviews, or public input.

The city added the vote to the agenda with just 24 hours' notice, conducting the process almost completely in secret from the public, top staff, and even some council members.

Phoenix resident plans lawsuit over secretive city manager hiring process

A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Police say it happened near 19th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m.

A man who was found shot next to a house was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say another man was found on the roadway. He was treated by fire crews but died from his injuries.

Police tell ABC15 the shooting involved family members.

Officers were able to detain a man who was found nearby.

The City of Globe is experiencing water issues following recent storms and storm damage to the area.

Residents and businesses under the City of Globe water services experiencing disruptions are under a Boil Water Notice/Advisory.

The advisory is issued due to recent water breaks caused by the multiple flood events, which may have allowed harmful bacteria or other microorganisms to enter the water system, according to the City of Globe Water Department and the Gila County Public Health and Community Services.

Anyone under the advisory should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth, or washing their dishes.

A second main water line break impacted the water system as of Wednesday afternoon, but officials say it has since been repaired.

City of Globe experiencing water issues following recent storms, damage

Dr. Kevin Gurney, a professor at Northern Arizona University, debuted the first-ever building- and street-level maps of carbon dioxide emissions for Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.

The data, years in the making, offers Arizona residents a unique look at their community’s carbon footprint with neighborhood-level detail.

This research, part of the Southwest Urban Integrated Field Laboratory, provides powerful insights for city leaders, planners, and residents on areas where we can improve our carbon footprint.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs heard from Dr. Gurney on what is contributing to our footprint and what it means for our communities.

Our team also talked with Valley residents to hear about how they perceive their neighborhood's emissions and what ideas they have to do a better job moving toward a healthier, more sustainable future.

Watch the full report in the video player below.

Arizona professor makes first-ever maps showing neighborhood-specific CO2 emissions data