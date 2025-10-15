City of Globe experiencing water issues following recent storms, damage

GLOBE, AZ — The City of Globe is experiencing water issues following recent storms and storm damage to the area.

Residents and businesses under the City of Globe water services experiencing disruptions are under a Boil Water Notice/Advisory.

The advisory is issued due to recent water breaks caused by the multiple flood events, which may have allowed harmful bacteria or other microorganisms to enter the water system, according to the City of Globe Water Department and the Gila County Public Health and Community Services.

Anyone under the advisory should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth, or washing their dishes.

Video from Globe on Sunday showed fast-moving water ripping through the downtown area.

Globe, Arizona is flooding again. Here is a look at the downtown area. This drone video is sped up, and was sent to me by Tristan Zamora who is there in Globe. pic.twitter.com/OtrpSGTRLk — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) October 12, 2025

A second main water line break is impacting the water system as of Wednesday at noon.

Public Works crews are working on a solution and will continue repairs until service is fully stabilized.

Bottled water is being made available for pick-up at the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce, while supplies last.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) says it is working to coordinate with Gila County Emergency Management which is providing direct support to the City of Globe through established emergency management channels.

DEMA officials say they have received a request for assistance related to water distribution and the request is being evaluated in accordance with the state's standard emergency management procedures.

What You Should Do Under Boil Water Advisory

For the next 24 hours, all water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled.

• Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one (1) minute, then allow it to cool before use.

• Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

• Water used for bathing, handwashing, and laundry is generally safe; however, use caution to avoid ingestion, especially for infants or individuals with compromised immune systems.

Do Not Use Unboiled Tap Water For

• Drinking or cooking

• Making ice or beverages

• Brushing teeth

• Preparing infant formula or food

When Will This Advisory Be Lifted?

Officials say testing will continue until the water is safe to drink. Once it is deemed safe, an advisory will be sent out to residents and will be posted on the city's social media platforms.

For More Information

