MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping throughout Arizona

PHOENIX — Fall air has finally arrived in Arizona!

For the first time since May, temperatures in the Valley stayed in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, giving us that long-awaited taste of fall.

We’ll hold onto this comfortable stretch a little longer. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the week, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

By the weekend, high pressure builds back in, nudging temperatures into the mid to upper 80s across the Phoenix metro.

That’s still just slightly below normal for this time of year, which typically sits near 90 degrees.

A slight chance of showers returns by the middle of next week, but we’re not expecting a major drop in temperatures with that system.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.84" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

