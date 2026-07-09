AM Roundup: Glendale apartments ordered to fix AC, call to put AC in prisons, new Chandler superintendent

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! We're getting closer to the weekend, which will be a little bit cooler than today! More importantly, monsoon storms could return soon.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 9; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning now through Friday in the Valley

Extreme heat is firmly in control of our forecast once again. We're calling for a high of 114º this afternoon under sunny skies and overnight lows in the 90s. Tomorrow stays hot with mostly sunny skies and a high of 112º.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is giving a Glendale apartment complex until 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, to fix the air conditioning in every unit or face legal consequences.

In a demand letter dated July 8, Mayes called Spectra West Apartments' failure to provide air conditioning "both unacceptable and unlawful." The complex could face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation if it does not comply.

Resident Javier Montes said he chose to live at Spectra West because of its proximity to his job.

"The reason I decided to live here because my work is just down the street. So, it's just a five-minute walk for me, and so it's very convenient for me."

Montes said he has lived at the complex for about 4 months, but his entire building has been without air conditioning for the last week.

"We were just trying to bathe like five, six, eight times a day just to stay cool. We had a hard time sleeping here. It took them that long to get us that portable AC," Montes said.

Arizona AG gives Glendale apartment complex until Friday to fix air conditioning or face penalties

Records show the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry is still awaiting funding to finish converting swamp coolers to HVAC systems in about 20 units.

Arizona prison officials have confirmed it is aware of concerns about temperatures inside some of the prisons, as nearly two dozen units across the state are still without A/C.

The ABC15 Investigators have heard from families of people who are raising concerns about heat conditions across the state prisons.

Candilicious Gaffney's husband is incarcerated at Lewis Prison, where some units still lack air conditioning. She said she is worried about what she is hearing from inside.

"It's hot. They feel nauseous," Gaffney said.

"These people can die. The heat is nothing to play with, especially out here in Arizona. It's hot. Please help them," Gaffney said.

Calls for Arizona state officials to add A/C to all prison units

Dr. Anna Battle has spent decades in Arizona education, and she says her first priority in leading Chandler Unified School District isn't changing anything; it's listening.

"My first and major goal, is to get to know many people. I have to develop relationships to fully understand the blessings that I have in working at this amazing district, and it starts with the people,” Battle said.

With the school year days away, Battle and her staff are already identifying areas to improve: English Language Arts scores, more elective choices for high schoolers, and better communication with families.

"And within our staff, we want to make sure that we maintain compensation and also just value the environment and culture every day in the school district,” Battle said.

Battle's resume runs through districts across the state, most recently as deputy superintendent at Roosevelt School District. She also led the Casa Grande Union High School District for just under two years, until its governing board voted 3-to-2 in 2023 to dismiss her. She declined to comment.

New Chandler Unified School District superintendent shares her vision and key focus areas

Arizona's summer heat doesn't have to drain your wallet. Community programs across the Valley offer affordable — and even free — ways to cool off and stay active.

At the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, known as "The J," the pool is a centerpiece of summer programming.

"Our kindergartners and first graders get a one-day-a-week splash pad. Our kinder through second grade get once a week swim lessons, which is really awesome," Erin Wynn, Director of Youth & Camp Services, said.

The J offers swim lessons for kids starting at $35 a class, serving children as young as 6 months old through about age 13.

"Learn some of those really important safety skills," Pam Hoffer, Aquatics Director, said.

Water fitness classes are also available to keep adults moving throughout the summer.

Affordable Aquatics: Ways to cool off this summer that won’t break the bank