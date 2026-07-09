MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning now through Friday in the Valley

PHOENIX — The hottest days of the year so far are here!

Thursday and now Friday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening across much of southern and western Arizona, and through Friday evening in the Valley as temperatures approach 112 to 115 degrees.

Extreme Heat Warnings are also in effect for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet in elevation through Saturday evening, and for Glen and Marble canyons Saturday morning through Sunday evening. If a canyon hike is on your list this week, it's worth rethinking those plans.

As temperatures sizzle, make sure to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning whenever you can.

Never leave kids or pets in a hot car, not even for a minute. And check on your neighbors, especially older adults and anyone without reliable cooling.

We're also tracking some monsoon moisture flowing into eastern Arizona this week, so chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue from the Navajo Nation, down along the Mogollon Rim and across southeastern Arizona.

We'll see even more moisture flow in over the weekend as temperatures start to drop.

Monsoon storms could return to the Valley as early as Saturday evening, but the best bet looks to be early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.78" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.18" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

