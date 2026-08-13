AM Roundup: Gilbert man accused of concealing body, more Flock concerns, weather changes

Good morning, Arizona! Recent storms have dropped temperatures considerably, so try to enjoy double-digit highs while you can!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, August 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Double-digit highs in the Valley

After the eventful evening with monsoon storms, temperatures will take a dip! We're calling for highs only in the upper 90s in the Valley with lows in the 80s, then we're back to the 100s tomorrow and this weekend.

Glendale police say a 59-year-old man is dead after he fired at officers and barricaded himself in a home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the area of 75th and Glendale avenues for reports that the victim's father failed an order of protection and had barricaded himself inside a home.

The victim called 911 after seeing her father on surveillance video.

According to police, they have had past history with him. He was known to own armor, guns, and gas masks.

The man allegedly used a rifle to shoot at police, damaging police vehicles and drones for close to two hours, police said.

Police say they flew a drone inside the home and located the man, deceased from a gunshot wound.

It is unclear if that injury was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from police.

Man dead after shooting involving officers near 75th and Glendale avenues

The Goodyear Police Department is investigating whether an officer misused Flock automated license plate readers system, making it the third Valley police agency in less than a week to report suspected violations involving the A.I. vehicle locator tool.

The Goodyear Police Department was one of 14 area police law enforcement agencies that ABC15 reached out to on Tuesday to ask about Flock search audits and cases of suspected misuse.

Hours later, Goodyear issued a press release saying that during a July audit of the Flock system, activity was identified that raised concerns. One officer is on leave pending a criminal investigation.

Earlier this week, Apache Junction Police announced one of its officers, Josh McDaniel, resigned after he was accused of improperly using the Flock system to try to locate his wife in another city.

Last week, Chandler's police chief said his department was investigating one of its employees related to Flock usage. According to the department, an audit identified an anomaly in how the system was used that could not be explained through standard police activity.

In the last 12 months, Flagstaff, Sedona, and South Tucson also took down their cameras.

The City of Surprise has suspended the use of its automated license plate readers (ALPR) after an audit this week identified an anomaly in the use of the system. This is the fourth Valley city to announce it discovered potential misuse of its Flock Safety system in less than a week.

Goodyear Police Dept. investigate whether officer misused Flock license plate reader system

Court records show the allegations made by Gilbert police: a 52-year-old man moved the body of a 55-year-old woman to her home and left her for days after she died. The records say Lauchner then pawned her jewelry, drove her car, and sent text messages from her phone hoping to keep her family from worrying.

Records say Lauchner was arrested Aug. 11 and is held without bond at the Lower Buckeye Jail. He faces accusations of abandoning or concealing a dead body, second-degree burglary, trafficking stolen property, unlawful use of means of transportation, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Cindy Miller, 55, was found Aug. 8 inside her Gilbert home after family members had not heard from her in several days.

Gilbert man accused of leaving a woman's body at home for days

An Avondale police report reveals "lifestyle" changes and details on a homicide suspect's mental health before police discovered his parents buried in the backyard.

Matthew Flores, 27, is now wanted on state and federal warrants.

A flyer released by the US Marshals Service said he's accused of killing his parents before fleeing the country.

Matthew is believed to be still on the run internationally. Police believe he left before officers performed a welfare check inside the home on August 4.

A police report obtained by the ABC15 Investigators said family grew concerned after not hearing from Larissa and Hector Flores for days, specifically since July 29.

What police officers found when they went inside the house was redacted from the report.

During a previous press conference, police described finding evidence of foul play.

"Right now, what I can say that we identified is a large amount of blood, and we also identified what we believed is evidence in an attempt to conceal that blood," said Avondale Public Information Officer Daniel Benavidez. "And that's what made us believe that foul play is involved."

A sibling was interviewed by police as they were still searching for his parents.

He said Matthew had grown "upset" after learning his parents were having marital issues.

During that interview, the family member also said Matthew had changed noticeably during college.

Report details family concerns before remains found at Litchfield Park home