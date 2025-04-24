AM Roundup: Former Cardinals player wrongfully detained, latest on VAI resort, Buckeye school fight

Happy Thursday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 24, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Spring heat continues, then comes the wind

It's another mostly sunny and warm day here in the Valley!

Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year, while overnight lows stay mild in the mid-60s.

A former Arizona Cardinals football player says police wrongfully targeted him as a shooting suspect.

Wesley Leasy, 53, said he was picking up his daughter from Sky Harbor Airport when they were surrounded at gunpoint, forced to lie on the ground, and handcuffed.

Leasy played linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals from 1995 to 1996. He runs a Scottsdale construction company, and he ran for state legislature in 2022.

"I actually thought that I could die, but I actually thought that my daughter was going to get shot because she was crying hysterically," Leasy said.

The future of a massive $1.2 billion, 60-acre resort in Glendale is now in West Valley voters' hands.

Ballots are being mailed out on Wednesday for a special election that could either greenlight continued construction of VAI Resort — or force developers back to the drawing board on crucial parts of the project.

The ambitious project, which broke ground in 2021 and is located near State Farm Stadium, will feature four hotels, a man-made beach, 12 restaurants, bars, and even an amusement park.

Now, Glendale residents will weigh in on two key propositions tied to changes approved by the City Council. At the heart of the debate is a 10-acre portion of the 60-acre site — land that was previously zoned as open space before the council amended it to allow for offices and a parking garage.

A 79-year-old local artist with Parkinson's Disease is returning to his craft after a life-changing brain stimulation surgery.

Bill Daggett is one of about one million people with Parkinson’s in the United States.

He had to give up sculpting due to tremors, but a deep brain stimulation procedure targeted areas of his brain to stop the tremors, allowing him to return to art.

Four people have been arrested, including three juveniles, after police responded to Freedom Elementary School after reports of a fight and an "armed subject on school grounds."

Buckeye police say the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near Verrado Way and Yuma Road as school was being dismissed for the day.

Police say a 15-year-old girl, two 17-year-old boys, and a 19-year-old man were arrested, the man was found to have a gun.

No injuries were reported.