Four people arrested, including man with a gun, after fight at a Buckeye elementary school

Police say the incident occured as school was being dismissed for the day. No injuries were reported
Freedom Elementary School
BUCKEYE, AZ — Four people have been arrested, including two students, after police responded to Freedom Elementary School after reports of a fight and an "armed subject on school grounds."

Buckeye police say the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near Verrado Way and Yuma Road as school was being dismissed for the day.

Four people were arrested, including two students and a juvenile boy who does not attend the school. Police say a man was found to have a gun.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

