MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spring heat continues, then comes the wind

PHOENIX — It's a warm week in the Valley of the Sun!

Highs are staying in the low 90s through Saturday, just a few degrees above normal for late April. Mornings will feel great, with lows dipping into the 60s and plenty of sunshine to start the day.

Changes are on the way by the weekend, however. A storm system dropping in from the northwest will crank up our winds starting Friday, bringing widespread gusts of 30 to 45 mph across Arizona.

Boaters on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave should watch out for rough waters on Friday due to high winds. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect, meaning waves could reach three feet, making conditions dangerous for small craft.

Fire danger will also be elevated, especially in our high terrain and rural areas where vegetation is dry.

Along with the wind comes a cooldown! Highs will dip into the low 80s by Sunday here in the Valley. That’s about 5–10 degrees below normal!

This storm looks mostly dry for Arizona, but it may kick up a few isolated showers or even light snow along the Mogollon Rim and I-40 corridor early next week, mainly on Tuesday.

The Valley forecast should stay dry, but we’ll keep a close eye on it and update you as needed.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.76" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

