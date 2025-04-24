WATCH: Valley artist with Parkinson's able to sculpt again after life-changing surgery

A 79-year-old local artist with Parkinson's Disease is returning to his craft after a life-changing brain stimulation surgery.

Bill Daggett is one of about one million people with Parkinson’s in the United States.

He had to give up sculpting due to tremors, but a deep brain stimulation procedure targeted areas of his brain to stop the tremors, allowing him to return to art.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey talked with Daggett about what the surgery means to him and learned more about the operation from a neurosurgeon. Watch the full story in the video player above.