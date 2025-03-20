AM Roundup: Family of three reported missing, first day of spring, Baby Days savings

Good Thursday morning and happy first day of Spring!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 20, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Spring warmth for the first day of spring!

Happy first day of spring! We're kicking off the new season with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 80s. Expect clear skies with lows dropping into the 50s tonight.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a family of three.

Officials are looking for Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64.

They were last known to be traveling by road on vacation from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas on March 13.

ABC15

As our Smart Shopper grocery series continues, we are looking at savings for the tiniest consumers!

The month-long Baby Days savings event is going on at Walmart stores and online through March 31. It offers parents a one-stop-shop, not only on food items, but all things related to babies.

One mother and daughter in Gilbert are on a mission to get everything they need before a new arrival.

“I'm excited! I'm in my nesting period for sure,” Brianna Trevizo, Gilbert, said.

Smart Shopper: Deals you can get right now on baby foods and items

A Valley teen and four adults died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, officials announced.

On Friday, March 14, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on westbound I-40 at milepost 294, near Holbrook.

During a preliminary investigation, DPS learned a semi-truck rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, causing a chain reaction that involved a Jeep Wrangler and another semi-truck.

Five people died in the crash and two others were injured.

Aaron Brian Gunches, 53, was executed Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the 2002 shooting death of Ted Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, near Mesa.

ABC15's Ashley Holden served as a media witness, she recalled the moments after in a press conference.

To learn more about her experience, watch in the player below:

ABC15 reporter recalls being a media witness at Aaron Gunches execution