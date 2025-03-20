MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spring warmth for the first day of spring!

PHOENIX — Happy first day of spring!

The season kicks off with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 80s as high pressure settles in.

With no rain in sight and an even stronger high-pressure system building this weekend, temperatures will soar well above normal. By next week, highs could climb back into the 90s, potentially tying or breaking records.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 94 degrees, which would match the record set in 1990. By Tuesday, temperatures could reach 98 degrees, breaking the previous record of 96 set in 2022.

Phoenix even has a slight chance of hitting 100 degrees next week, far ahead of the city’s average first triple-digit day, which typically doesn’t arrive until early May.

Now is the time to prepare for the rising temperatures. Stay hydrated, avoid extended time outdoors during the afternoon heat, and never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a quick errand.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.46" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

