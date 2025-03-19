Watch Now
Valley teen, 4 others killed during multi-vehicle crash on I-40

DPS says the crash happened during heavy traffic due to winter weather road conditions
HOLBROOK, AZ — A Valley teen and four adults died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, officials announced.

On Friday, March 14, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on westbound I-40 at milepost 294, near Holbrook.

During a preliminary investigation, DPS learned a semi-truck rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, causing a chain reaction that involved a Jeep Wrangler and another semi-truck.

Five people died in the crash and two others were injured.

DPS identified the victims who died as:

  • Adam Mychajliw, 17, of Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Sophia Case, 17, of Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Sarah Broyel-Case, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Samuel Case, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Jeet Vikram, 34, of Ozone Park, New York

DPS says the crash happened during heavy traffic congestion caused by detours from winter storm-related road closures in Arizona's high country.
The crash remains under investigation.

