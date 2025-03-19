Valley teen, 4 others killed during multi-vehicle crash on I-40

HOLBROOK, AZ — A Valley teen and four adults died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, officials announced.

On Friday, March 14, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on westbound I-40 at milepost 294, near Holbrook.

During a preliminary investigation, DPS learned a semi-truck rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, causing a chain reaction that involved a Jeep Wrangler and another semi-truck.

Five people died in the crash and two others were injured.

DPS identified the victims who died as:



Adam Mychajliw, 17, of Scottsdale, Arizona

Sophia Case, 17, of Fort Collins, Colorado

Sarah Broyel-Case, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado

Samuel Case, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado

Jeet Vikram, 34, of Ozone Park, New York

DPS says the crash happened during heavy traffic congestion caused by detours from winter storm-related road closures in Arizona's high country.

The crash remains under investigation.