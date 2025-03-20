Family of 3 reported missing after traveling on I-40 during recent snow storms

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a family of three.

Officials are looking for Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64.

They were last known to be traveling by road on vacation from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas on March 13.

CCSO

The family was traveling in a rental vehicle, described as a White 2024 BMW with a CA license plate 9KHN768.

GPS information from the rental car shows it was last traveling on westbound Interstate 40 at around 3:30 p.m.

CCSO says it's aware of several multi-vehicle crashes along I-40 on the same day, however, it's unknown if their vehicle was involved in any of them.

Anyone who has had contact with the family since March 13 or has knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO with any information by calling 928-774-4523.