AM Roundup: Family of helicopter crash victims pushes safety reforms, Phoenix speed camera tickets begin

Happy Wednesday! Triple-digit heat is here to stay for the rest of the week, so make sure you stay hydrated!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More record heat across Arizona this week

The heat is on in the Valley. Triple digits are in the forecast today, breaking the record of 99 set just last year. More 100s are expected through the end of the week, with daily records likely falling each day.

The family of four people killed in a helicopter crash near Superior earlier this year is speaking publicly for the first time — and pushing for federal action to prevent similar tragedies.

On January 2, a private helicopter taking off from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek went down in the mountains near Telegraph Canyon. The crash killed 59‑year‑old pilot and Queen Creek resident David McCarty and his three nieces: Katelyn Heideman, and sisters Rachel and Faith McCarty.

“It’s just automatic shock and I think straight denial,” said Ellie Heideman, Katelyn’s sister. “You really don’t know what to think because it doesn’t feel real.”

The family says the loss was made even more devastating by the circumstances. The crash happened on the morning of David McCarty’s wedding. The girls were spending time with their uncle before the ceremony.

“He was going to take them and show them around and take them to a place that he’s always found very beautiful,” said Elizabeth McCarty Gallup, sister of Rachel and Faith.

What the family learned next stunned them.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary evidence indicates a recreational slackline — more than a kilometer long — had been strung across the canyon. A 911 caller reported seeing the helicopter hit the line before crashing.

Family of four killed in Superior helicopter crash pushes for safety reforms

From local school boards to state lawmakers, communities across Arizona are looking at changing celebrations and buildings honoring the late labor activist Cesar Chavez, who has been accused of sexual abuse. Last week, United Farm Workers cofounder Dolores Huerta made allegations against Cesar Chavez, shaking his home state.

The Roosevelt School District in south Phoenix decided Tuesday night to rename its upcoming Cesar Chavez Day to Roosevelt Roots Day and form a task force to consider renaming a local school.

"His name has meant something real to people, especially here in South Phoenix," School Board President Dr. Ashley Hodge said. "It’s about taking seriously the responsibility we have when a public name, symbol or tradition raises new questions for our community."

On Wednesday, the City of Phoenix will discuss what to do with its public facilities with the Chavez name.

Communities statewide discuss renaming Cesar Chavez buildings and celebrations

The City of Phoenix has announced more than a dozen locations where traffic cameras are returning to roadways.

Enforcement with citations will start on March 25, the city says.

"The Photo Safety Program is focused on increasing roadway safety and not generating revenue," the city said in a news release. "It operates on a cost-recovery system, any remaining funds will be invested in implementing the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan."

According to the city, 17 speed-monitoring cameras were put up in various locations beginning on February 23. Nine of those cameras rotate locations, changing every six months, and eight will be placed in school zones, also rotating locations.

The cameras will be placed mid-block in the following locations:

Thunderbird Road: 35th Avenue to Interstate 17

32nd Street: Greenway Parkway to Bell Road

Thunderbird Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

7th Street: Thomas Road to Indian School Road

Indian School Road: 83rd Avenue to 75th Avenue

Camelback Road: 24th Street to 32nd Street

51st Avenue: Van Buren Street to Interstate 10

Baseline Road: 16th Street to 24th Street

Bell Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

A 30-year-old man is accused of stabbing a woman 19 times and robbing her after a crash in Mesa in February.

Joseph Sellers and the woman, who prosecutors say did not know each other, were involved in a crash along Broadway Road west of Greenfield Road around 9:30 p.m. on February 20. Police say the woman pulled her car into a nearby parking lot to exchange information.

Prosecutors say Sellers then approached the woman while she was in her vehicle and assaulted her.

"Mr. Sellers then approached the victim while she was seated in her vehicle and began to brutally attack and stab her," a representative from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told a judge. "The state believes this was a brutal attack for no reason. Mr. Sellers and the victim did not know each other."

The woman reportedly suffered a collapsed lung and a broken tooth, among other injuries.

Man accused of stabbing woman 19 times after a routine Mesa crash