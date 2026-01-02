Helicopter crashes in Superior with 4 people on board, FAA investigating

SUPERIOR, AZ — A helicopter crashed Friday morning in Superior with four people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said an MD 369FF private helicopter went down in the mountains near Telegraph Canyon around 11 a.m.

Officials say the helicopter took off from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The condition of the people on board has not been released.

A temporary flight restriction has been issued in the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

