MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — It's another hot week in the Valley!

Triple digits are in the forecast for the rest of the week with daily heat records likely broken every day.

Limit your time outside during the heat of the day and make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures continue to run around 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Over the weekend, the big ridge of high pressure that's been locked in place over the Southwest will start to shift east. This will allow moisture to stream in from the south, a set-up we typically only see during the monsoon.

That increased moisture could lead to shower and thunderstorm development over the higher terrain Saturday and Sunday.

Then, a storm system will approach from the northwest bringing even higher rain chances next week as temperatures start to drop. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.16" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

