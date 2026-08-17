AM Roundup: Extreme heat returns, Goodyear party shooting, Taurasi honored

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We will be getting some more Arizona extreme heat this week. Make sure you stay hydrated!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, August 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme heat returns

Extreme heat returns to the Valley today! We're forecasting a high of 112º this afternoon with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 90s. The heat sticks around tomorrow too, as we're looking at another 112-degree day.

A man is dead, and another person was hurt after a shooting at a house party in Goodyear early Saturday morning, according to Goodyear police.

Police said officers were called to the area of Loop 303 and Indian School Road just before 2 a.m. after people reported hearing multiple gunshots.

According to police, juveniles and young adults were leaving the party when the shots were fired.

Police said officers found 19-year-old Jaguar Williams near Indian School Road and Loop 303 with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died.

Goodyear police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Deadly shooting reported after Goodyear house party, police say

A hiker is in critical condition after becoming dangerously overheated while hiking Camelback Mountain Sunday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix Fire said firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to the Echo Canyon Trailhead for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

Crews reached an adult woman about halfway up the mountain. According to Phoenix Fire, she had become overheated and could no longer make her way back down.

Phoenix Fire said crews called in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office "Fox 1" helicopter to hoist the woman off the mountain.

The helicopter was used because Phoenix Fire's rescue helicopter is currently out of service for repairs.

One person in critical condition after multiple mountain rescues in Phoenix Sunday

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a car into a Mesa home early Sunday morning.

Mesa police say around 1:45 a.m., they were called to a home near Gilbert and Baseline roads for a report of a car that had crashed into a home.

When officers arrived, they found the car had crashed into a brick wall of the home.

Several residents were reportedly inside when the crash occurred, but none of them were seriously hurt.

The driver reportedly left the scene before police arrived, but he was taken into custody nearby.

During the investigation, police learned the 18-year-old driver was previously in a relationship with a victim inside the house.

KNN

There's certainly a good case to be made that Diana Taurasi is the best player in WNBA history.

For Phoenix Mercury fans, that case is already closed: She's undeniably the G.O.A.T.

Taurasi was inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor on Sunday at halftime of a game between the Mercury and Portland Fire, with the franchise retiring her No. 3 jersey and celebrating a superstar who has become synonymous with basketball in Arizona for more than two decades.

Diana Taurasi inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor as franchise celebrates 20 years of excellence