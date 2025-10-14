AM Roundup: Extensive storm damage in Tempe, missing man's body found after flooding, weather changes

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Rain chances will fizzle out for the most part today, and we can finally dry out from all the rain we've seen!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, October 14; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Valley begins drying out

The Valley begins drying out today, but afternoon winds will pick up! Expect gusts between 20-25 mph with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Strong thunderstorms brought heavy rains and high winds to parts of the Valley on Monday.

The hardest hit area was Tempe, as Air15 got looks of buildings with their roofs ripped off, large trees blown into buildings and cars, and thousands without power.

The city of Tempe says at least 130 people are out of their homes because of severe storm damage.

An emergency shelter has been set up for those in need after the storms.

Microburst causes serious damage across Tempe

As the area around Globe, Arizona, continues to clean up after destructive and deadly storms, more strong storms dropped heavy rain that led to weekend flooding in the area.

Video from Globe on Sunday showed fast-moving water ripping through the downtown area.

Residents of Globe have been trying to pick up the pieces after floodwaters tore through their homes and businesses about two weeks ago.

Globe, Miami hit by flooding again after devastating floods in late September

Officials say a body they believe to be of a missing man who was possibly swept away in floodwaters near Goodyear has been located.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was first called to the area near 214th Avenue and Narramore Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of someone attempting to cross the wash and being swept away by the floodwaters.

A friend speaking on behalf of his wife tells ABC15, and MCSO has confirmed, that the man they were searching for is Vincent Upton.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Good Samaritans, along with MCSO, located the body of a man. Officials say they believe it is Upton.

MCSO believes they have found the body of a man swept away in floodwaters Sunday

Alicia Nunez made history last year when she became the first Latina to lead Chicanos Por La Causa as president and CEO in the organization's nearly 60-year history.

The milestone represents more than personal achievement for Nunez – it's validation of decades of work by women who came before her and a beacon of possibility for future generations.

"It was a confirmation of all of the hard work women before me had and the impact they had on the organization," Nunez said.

Chicanos Por La Causa stands as one of the largest nonprofits in the country, advocating for equity in health and human services, housing, education, and economic development. The organization serves communities across Arizona and five other states, affecting thousands of families.

Latina President and CEO breaks barriers while leading one of nation's largest nonprofits