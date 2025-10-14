MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out across the state as a Pacific storm rolls through

PHOENIX — Arizona finally starts to dry out today!
A Pacific storm will move through the state on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for Mohave County and expands into other parts of the high country on Tuesday. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.
This storm will also bring cooler air to the state!
Highs stay in the 70s and 80s through the week, with cool mornings in the upper 50s to low 60s.
By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest, which would warm temperatures back to near normal.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.57" (+1.88" from average)
Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
