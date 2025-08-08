AM ROUNDUP: Demanding answers in Rebekah Baptiste's death, more extreme heat, PPP loan fraud plea deal

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! The weekend is almost here! Temperatures won't be as hot today as they were yesterday, but it's still summertime in Arizona, so it will be toasty!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for August 8, 2025; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Extreme Heat continues

Another day of dangerous heat in the Valley! The Extreme Heat Warning is in place through 8 p.m. tonight. It will be sunny and dry this afternoon with an expected high of 113 degrees in Phoenix. Overnight will be hot too, with a low of 90 degrees. This weekend, temperatures will remain above 110 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

Arizona's Department of Child Safety is disputing the number of times that school officials say they called the agency to report allegations of abuse against the father of Rebekah Baptiste.

The 10-year-old girl, according to records, was found by police in Holbrook bruised, not breathing, and appearing malnourished. She died on July 30 after being transported to Phoenix Children's hospital.

Baptiste's father, Richard Baptiste, 32, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, 29, have been charged in the girl's murder.

Phoenix’s high temperatures skyrocketed this week, but despite the heat, the show must go on for most everyone headed to work and school.

We've had little relief from the heat this week, and Thursday’s high is forecast to reach 118º, which would mark the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix, if we do end up officially reaching that mark.

ABC15 caught up with a variety of people throughout the Valley to see how they’re dealing with the heat while on the job.

One of the founders of Blueacorn, a Scottsdale-based financial tech firm, has agreed to plead guilty in a federal fraud case involving COVID-era business relief loans.

Nathan Reis, the husband of former ABC15 news anchor Stephanie Hockridge, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In June, Hockridge was convicted on the same charge by a jury in Fort Worth, TX.

Reis was supposed to stand trial later this month. His plea agreement is dated August 6. He's scheduled to appear for a rearraignment on Monday.

From April 2020 until May 2021, Reis and others knowingly agreed to submit applications with false representations to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to court records. Those loans were submitted to several financial institutions, including Capital Plus Financial in Bedford, Texas.

Desert Diamond Arena has completed its $42 million renovation and will debut its new spaces for guests this weekend!

Areas of the main and upper concourses have had upgrades done.

The investment has redesigned over 20 spaces at the Desert Diamond Arena, which remained open during the renovations. General Manager Dale Adams explained to ABC15 that the $40-million-plus renovation is intended to create a music-centric venue that will serve as a “mecca” for music, providing an immersive experience and premium access for all.