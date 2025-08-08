Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat warning today and hot temperatures through the weekend

FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Jose Ochoa
FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — Temperatures are sizzling across Arizona.

After the hottest day ever on record for August yesterdaywith that high of 118!
We will drop several degrees on Friday, but our Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday as temperatures continue to sizzle.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode too as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets.

Be careful around hot surfaces too. Car doors, steering wheels and playground equipment can cause serious burns after just a few seconds in this kind of heat.

There is still a little monsoon moisture hanging over southern and eastern Arizona, which could lead to isolated storms in those areas.

For the Valley, our forecast is looking mostly dry, but there is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two over the weekend as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_8970696c67984d158f0a52247fd19646.png

Local News

Study reveals impact extreme heat has on classroom productivity

Jamie Warren
poster_dbb10f2383ac438392d408a74fbf05c7.jpg

Local News

Future of Salt River wild horses uncertain as management contract expires

Justin Hobbs
poster_5e2786f1c43d4b42813e1445eef8cdc9.jpg

Local News

WATCH: How a robot and mobile lab are helping us better understand heat impacts

Cameron Polom

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.44" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.96" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen