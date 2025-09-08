AM Roundup: Deadly Tempe crash, pregnant woman hurt after hit-and-run, amputee dog finds 'furever' home

Happy Monday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, September 8; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Hot start to the week in the Valley

Humidity sticks around today, but the Valley is in for a hot and mostly dry week. Sunshine makes a comeback as high pressure builds in, though we can't rule out a stray storm or two. Highs will be near normal, topping out around 104º.

One person is dead after an overnight crash in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, the crash happened just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of Rural Road and University Drive, where police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles turning through the intersection.

The crash sent one of the cars off the road into the side of a building.

Tempe police confirm that three people were taken to the hospital, and one of those people has died from their injuries.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an SUV that they say hit a pregnant woman near Rimrock and left the scene.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the area near Top of the Morning and Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock after a report of a pregnant woman who was hurt and lying in the road.

Witnesses told YCSO that a pearly white SUV, possibly resembling a Jeep Cherokee, with all black emblems, was seen leaving the area towards Rimrock.

The woman, who is 29 years old but has not been identified, was flown to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries.

Many Arizona pharmacies now have the COVID-19 vaccine in stock, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to get a booster shot this fall.

The ABC15 Investigators spot-checked Valley pharmacies on Sunday. Our team found COVID-19 booster shots available at many locations.

However, multiple pharmacy employees said the vaccines could only be administered with a prescription to people who are either 65 or older or have underlying conditions.

Those rules could change after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Policy (ACIP) meets later this month to discuss recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC, under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been reevaluating decades of U.S. vaccine policy.

A dog who survived being shot and losing her leg has found her perfect match with an Arizona man who also lost a limb, creating an extraordinary bond between two amputees who understand each other's journey.

Mika, now renamed Cleo, was first discovered by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after being shot. The injury was so severe that her leg had to be amputated. ABC15 first introduced you to her in late July at the MASH Unit.

"Once the case was won, she was turned over to us, and she was just waiting for the right adopter to come along, snatch her up," said the MASH Unit’s Sgt. Gary Miller.

That perfect adopter turned out to be Zack Monticello, who lost his arm in a UTV crash in 2024 and said meeting Cleo felt like fate.

