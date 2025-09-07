Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

One person dead after multi-vehicle crash near Rural Road and University Drive

Two others have been hospitalized
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Multi vehicle crash
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after an overnight crash in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, the crash happened just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of Rural Road and University Drive, where police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles turning through the intersection.

The crash sent one of the cars off the road into the side of a building.

Tempe police confirm that three people were taken to the hospital, and one of those people has died from their injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen