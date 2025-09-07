One person dead after multi-vehicle crash near Rural Road and University Drive

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead after an overnight crash in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, the crash happened just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of Rural Road and University Drive, where police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles turning through the intersection.

The crash sent one of the cars off the road into the side of a building.

Tempe police confirm that three people were taken to the hospital, and one of those people has died from their injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.