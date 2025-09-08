YCSO searching for SUV they say hit a pregnant woman near Rimrock and left the scene

RIMROCK, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an SUV that they say hit a pregnant woman near Rimrock and left the scene.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the area near Top of the Morning and Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock after a report of a pregnant woman who was hurt and lying in the road.

Witnesses told YCSO that a pearly white SUV, possibly resembling a Jeep Cherokee, with all black emblems, was seen leaving the area towards Rimrock.

The woman, who is 29 years old but has not been identified, was flown to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries.

The woman is expected to survive, but the condition of her unborn child is not yet known.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 928-771-3260 or call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

You can also report a tip to Silent Witness online at their website.