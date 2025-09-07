Amputee dog rescued by MCSO finds perfect match with amputee owner in heartwarming Arizona rescue story

PHOENIX — A dog who survived being shot and losing her leg has found her perfect match with an Arizona man who also lost a limb, creating an extraordinary bond between two amputees who understand each other's journey.

Mika, now renamed Cleo, was first discovered by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after being shot. The injury was so severe that her leg had to be amputated. ABC15 first introduced you to her in late July at the MASH Unit.

"Once the case was won, she was turned over to us and she was just waiting for the right adopter to come along, snatch her up," said the MASH Unit’s Sgt. Gary Miller.

That perfect adopter turned out to be Zack Monticello, who lost his arm in a UTV crash in 2024 and said meeting Cleo felt like fate.

"On the one-year anniversary of my accident I saw a video you guys shot of her hopping down a hallway - I was up there a day or two later and she was coming home," Monticello said. "My wife and I just want to provide her a happy home for the rest of her life and she's really fitting in real good...She’s just the most loving and sweetest respectful dog I've ever encountered."

The emotional intelligence Cleo displays has amazed her new family, particularly in how she interacts with Monticello.

"I will tell you she's extremely emotionally intelligent. After we loaded her in the car leaving MASH, not long after she came up and came between the driver's seat and was sniffing what's left of my arm, and she just put her head right here on the shoulder and kept it there for a while. So, I do think she understands we, we share something," Monticello said.

The mutual healing between the pair has been evident to everyone around them.

"It's helped me out a lot and I hope in return I'm helping her too," Monticello said.

Sgt. Miller, who has witnessed many adoptions through the MASH unit, recognizes this pairing as something special.

"This is pretty special. Something like this just doesn't happen every day. A match made in heaven. So, it's amazing how well they've clicked together and how they've bonded," Miller said. "We're just super happy for her and for him."

The sheriff's office continues to care for many other animals through the MASH unit, all available for adoption with no adoption fees. Just this week the MCSO Animal Crimes Unit rescued dozens of dogs

You can learn more about the MASH Unit here and see the animals available for adoption right now here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.