Cigna and Tenet Healthcare locked in contract dispute affecting 413,000 Arizona enrollees

Two publicly traded companies are going head-to-head in a contract dispute that needs to be resolved by the end of the year, or 413,000 Cigna Healthcare enrollees will no longer have access to the Abrazo Health network in Arizona.

This dispute is part of a national contract that impacts Tenet's 64 hospitals, nearly 370 ambulatory surgery centers and 2,000 health-system-employed providers across the country.

Connecticut-based Cigna Group, which operates Cigna Healthcare, and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), which operates Abrazo Health in Arizona, are at a stalemate in an age-old argument of how much the insurer should reimburse the health system for services provided to Cigna enrollees.

