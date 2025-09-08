Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot start to the week in the Valley

As drier air aloft moves into the region, rain chances are expected to drop significantly this week, except in the White Mountains.
Warming to start the week with winds by midweek
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Humidity hangs on, but Arizona is heading into a hot and mostly dry week.

Sunshine and calmer skies will return as high pressure builds in, though a stray storm or two could still pop up today. Highs will run near normal, topping out around 104 degrees.

With drier air moving in, storm chances will stay slim, but the humidity isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Relief is on the way, though!

A storm system approaching the California coast will help cool things down by midweek. It could also spark a few storms in eastern Arizona and possibly even around the Valley.

Winds will pick up statewide, especially in the high country, where gusts may reach up to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, mornings will feel refreshing with Valley lows dipping into the 70s and some rural areas falling into the 60s.

Afternoon highs will ease back into the 90s.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_2342fa759a7b488aaf7dee4da0734d19.jpg

Impact Earth

Global groundwater vanishing at alarming rate, new ASU study finds

Ashlee DeMartino
Canal 8-20-25

Impact Earth

Coalition forms to protect Arizona's water supply

Adam Klepp
poster_ab2a51904b2346d08807eb310e894cd1.jpg

Arizona News

Arizona farmers prepare for more water cuts amid Western drought

Adam Klepp

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.82" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.35" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen