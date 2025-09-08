MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot start to the week in the Valley

PHOENIX — Humidity hangs on, but Arizona is heading into a hot and mostly dry week.

Sunshine and calmer skies will return as high pressure builds in, though a stray storm or two could still pop up today. Highs will run near normal, topping out around 104 degrees.

With drier air moving in, storm chances will stay slim, but the humidity isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Relief is on the way, though!

A storm system approaching the California coast will help cool things down by midweek. It could also spark a few storms in eastern Arizona and possibly even around the Valley.

Winds will pick up statewide, especially in the high country, where gusts may reach up to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, mornings will feel refreshing with Valley lows dipping into the 70s and some rural areas falling into the 60s.

Afternoon highs will ease back into the 90s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.82" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.35" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

