AM Roundup: Deadly Phoenix PD shooting, SRP election, AZ basketball teams heading to the dance

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! A historic heat wave is moving in, so make sure you're taking precautions to keep you, your family, neighbors, and pets safe!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, March 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Historic March heatwave builds in

Our hot weather is not going anywhere! It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 66 in Phoenix.

A long stretch of triple-digit heat is coming our way. Now is the time to prepare — Weather Action Days are in place Thursday through Sunday, as an Extreme Heat Watch is in place for all of Maricopa County.

Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting following a barricade standoff at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers responded to a fight call around 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a young child locked on a back patio, but officers were able to open the gate.

A man inside the apartment reportedly cocked a gun, prompting officers to take cover behind vehicles.

The barricade lasted more than an hour, during which the man fired several rounds. No residents were injured, according to PD.

Man killed after barricade standoff with police at apartment complex in west Phoenix

The search for Isabella Comas is still ongoing, two months after she was reported missing.

The 21-year-old's parents sat down with ABC15 on Saturday, days after the only person of interest in the case bonded out of custody. The pair is appealing to the public for help, while also expressing their concerns with Tommy Rodriguez now out on electronic monitoring.

While the investigation continues, Comas' parents asked ABC15 not to share their faces or names.

"The unknowns are so daunting, and they're so painful," said Comas' mom.

She described the last two months as a rollercoaster that her family hopes will end soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Isabella Comas' parents speak out after person of interest bonds out

The usually sleepy SRP election is getting unusual national-style attention this year, with Turning Point USA and actress Jane Fonda backing opposing sides.

The race helps determine who leads the utility that provides water and electricity to more than a million Arizonans.

It also features one of the most unusual voting systems in the country, with voters receiving one vote for every acre of land they own in the SRP voting area.

Jane Fonda, Turning Point USA spotlight little-known SRP election

The dream of an NCAA national championship lives on for the Arizona men's and Arizona State women's basketball teams!

Both were selected to their respective NCAA tournaments on Sunday.

The Arizona Wildcats, who were a unanimous #1 in the men's AP poll at one point this season, are the top seed in the West regional of the men's NCAA tournament.

They are scheduled to face 16-seed Long Island University in the first round. The game is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Friday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Arizona State's women's basketball is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, in Molly Miller's first year in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are a 10-seed and will face Virginia in a First Four game. Tipoff from Iowa City at 6 p.m. Thursday.