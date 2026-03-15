Jane Fonda, Turning Point USA spotlight little-known SRP election

TEMPE, AZ — The usually sleepy SRP election is getting unusual national-style attention this year, with Turning Point USA and actress Jane Fonda backing opposing sides.

The race helps determine who leads the utility that provides water and electricity to more than a million Arizonans.

It also features one of the most unusual voting systems in the country, with voters receiving one vote for every acre of land they own in the SRP voting area.

Watch Adam Klepp’s report for a closer look at how the election works and why turnout may be higher this year.

Check if you are eligible to vote, and get more election information here on SRP’s website.