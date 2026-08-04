AM Roundup: Deadly Mesa police shooting, man with AZ ties arrested after Spokane fire, D-backs trade

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Monsoon chances will slowly but surely go up throughout the week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, August 4; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning extended

The Valley is waking up to dusty skies after Monday night's dust storm. That dust should settle by late morning. It stays hot and humid this afternoon with a high near 110º. Another round of blowing dust is possible tonight.

Mesa police were involved in a deadly shooting involving an assault suspect on Monday evening.

The incident took place near Meridian and Elliot roads around 7 p.m.

Police have confirmed that the person who was shot was a man who was allegedly assaulting his ex-wife and children. The man was armed with an ax at the time of the shooting.

No officers were hurt in the incident, according to Mesa police.

Shooting involving Mesa police under investigation

Authorities say they’ve arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of starting one of the devastating wildfires burning around Spokane, Washington.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they arrested Aaron F. Farinacci for arson. He’s accused of starting the Old Trails Fire.

Several fires are burning in the area. They've destroyed at least 700 structures and forced more than 60,000 people to evacuate.

The fire sparked on Saturday.

Farinacci was convicted on charges stemming from a 2010 shooting that left his father dead at their home in Mesa.

Man convicted of manslaughter in AZ arrested for sparking a Spokane-area wildfire

If you want to know why the two Phoenix cops, who repeatedly beat and Tased an innocent deaf man with cerebral palsy, got their suspensions overturned... that’s a secret.

The special city board that rescinded the suspension heard the officers’ appeals in private.

And Phoenix’s Civil Service Board doesn’t have to explain their votes publicly.

“Honestly, it was a total surprise,” said Sarah Ruf, Director of Communications for the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council . “It was like a gut punch all over again… The case was really, really egregious, just really heartbreaking for our community.”

Board members ignored multiple interview requests, including an in-person invitation from ABC15 to discuss their decision about the high-profile beating of Tyron McAlpin, which made national headlines and has been collectively viewed millions of times.

ABC15 investigates how officers got suspensions overturned after deaf man's beating

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to trade for outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN’s Jorge Castillo first reported on trade deadline Monday.

Arizona traded a package including starting pitching prospect Daniel Eagen, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. That is the lone deal made by the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, Gambadoro reported.

Nootbaar is 28 years old, a left-handed hitter, and will enter free agency after the 2027 season.

The Southern California native has been with the Cardinals for his entire career, debuting in 2021. He missed all of April and May due to a procedure on his heels last year, but he returned on June 5 and provided a boost for the St. Louis lineup.

Joe Puetz/AP Photo/Joe Puetz St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) at bat next to San Diego Padres catcher Rodolfo Duran, right, in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)