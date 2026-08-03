Diamondbacks trade for outfielder Lars Nootbaar from Cardinals

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to trade for outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN’s Jorge Castillo first reported on trade deadline Monday.

Arizona traded a package including starting pitching prospect Daniel Eagen, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. That is the lone deal made by the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, Gambadoro reported.

Nootbaar is 28 years old, a left-handed hitter and will enter free agency after the 2027 season.

The Southern California native has been with the Cardinals for his entire career, debuting in 2021. He missed all of April and May due to a procedure on his heels last year, but he returned on June 5 and provided a boost for the St. Louis lineup.

He hit for an .872 OPS in June before cooling off in July.

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